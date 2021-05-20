Appointments still available for next week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Appointments are still available for a two-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held next week at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds.

According to the Bartholomew County Health Department, the clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 25th and 26th at the fairgrounds Community Building on County Road 200S. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available for those 18 and older and are free to those receiving them. There could be an administration fee charged to insurance. You should bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have one.

You can first register at ourshot.in.gov but walk-ins are also welcome.

The health department says the next public clinic will be held from 9 to 2 June 1st at Taylorsville Elementary School with the Pfizer vaccine. That is being organized by Windrose Health and you can 317-680-9901 to register.

Other upcoming Bartholomew County clinics:

Pfizer vaccine

June 3rd 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hauser High School’s front parking lot, 9273 State Road 9. Call Windrose at 317-680-9901 to register

June 17th 9 a.m. to noon at the McDonalds parking lot, 11995 N. U.S. 31, Edinburgh. Call Windrose at 317-680-9901 to register

June 17th 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Driftside Home Community Clubhouse, 13540 U.S. 31, Edinburgh. Call Windrose at 317-680-9901 to register

June 28th 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Bartholomew County Fairgrounds Sheriffs tent. Call the Bartholomew County Healthy Department at 812-379-1555, option 1 to register

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

June 10th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill St Deli, 102 Mill St, Elizabethtown. Call the Bartholomew County Healthy Department at 812-379-1555, option 1 to register

June 19th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White Diamond Lavender Farm, 9415 E. County Road 800N, Hope. Call the Bartholomew County Healthy Department at 812-379-1555, option 1 to register .