Applied Laboratories planning $7 million expansion

Applied Laboratories is planning a $7 million dollar expansion of its facilities on Brian Drive, off of Indianapolis Road in Columbus.

The company and Moravec Realty are asking Columbus City Council for a tax break on $4 million of real property improvements and $3 million in personal property.

According to paperwork filed with the city, when the company expanded in 2018 and 2019 it converted 30,000 square feet of warehouse space into packaging and manufacturing space. With its continued expansion, the company now plans to add 45,000 square feet of warehouse space. The company also plans to spend $3 million dollars in filling and packaging equipment for its nasal saline products.

The company expects to add 10 more jobs by 2024, bringing its total employees up to 159.

The company is asking the city for a tax abatement that would phase in property taxes over 10 years. If approved, the abatement would save the company about $723,000 in property taxes. However it will still be paying about $648,000 more in taxes over the life of the abatement than it does now.

Columbus City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Columbus City Hall.