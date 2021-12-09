Applications still available for Jackson Sertoma Christmas Miracle

Seymour-area officials says that the local Sertoma Club has received very few entries for those who need gifts from the Jackson County Sertoma Christmas Miracle program.

Gifts are only available for children 12 and under. You can apply to receive gifts for your children, legal guardianships, stepchildren or foster children. Applications for nieces, nephews, grandchildren, neighbors or any other children will not be accepted.

No gifts or more than $35 will be sought.

You can get copies of the application form on the City of Seymour Facebook page, at the Seymour, Crothersville, and Medora Libraries, at the local WIC offices, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, or at Jackson County United Way offices.

Applications are due by December 18th.