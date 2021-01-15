Applications open for Schneck Foundation health scholarships

Applications are open today for the Allied Health Scholarship and the Amanda M. Dick Honorary Scholarship through the Schneck Foundation.

The Allied Health Scholarship is for students interested in pursuing a course of study in a technical/professional allied health career such as speech, respiratory or physical therapists, pharmacy, lab or radiological technology.

The Amanda M. Dick Honorary Scholarship supports women pursuing a career in the medical field.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Foundation no later than March 15th to be eligible for consideration. You can apply online at www.schneckfoundation.org, www.schneckmed.org, or by contacting the Schneck Foundation at 812-524-4244.