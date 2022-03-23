Applications available for upcoming youth summit

Applications are now available for Bartholomew County high school students interested in taking part in the Youth Empowerment Summit being organized for next month by the Council for Youth Development.

The day-long event is designed to build leadership skills, to inspire personal action and to expand the vision of a welcoming, safe, and supportive community, according to organizers.

The event will be April 29th at the Columbus Learning Center and will be limited to 100 students.

The keynote speaker will be Tyshaun Allen, with Taylor Bros. Construction Company, Inc. and President of Columbus Area Multi-Ethnic Organization who will be talking about “Finding Your Own Path to Success”.

The event is free and the deadline to register is Friday, April 1st. You can sign up and get more information at www.cydbartholomew.org