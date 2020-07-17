Application open now for youth sport grants

Applications are now available for AEI Youth Sports Fund grants for area children to participate in fitness and athletic programs.

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County says that the grants are available for those 18 and younger who live in Bartholomew or surrounding counties and include assistance with lessons, clinics, travel, equipment, program fees, dues or other expenses. The grants are available based on financial need. Completed applications must be turned in by Oct. 31st.

You can get more information or apply online at www.heritagefundbc.org