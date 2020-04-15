App will make it easier to dispose of large trash in Columbus

The city of Columbus is partnering with an app maker to make it easier to have your large trash picked up.

The free app, Curb It, will allow you to schedule those occasional pickups of of large items or extra bags of trash. The items must be curbside and then an alert sent through the app will alert city crews that the items need to be removed, said Brian Burton, director of the department of public works.

Burton said that Columbus will be the first customer for the app produced by a Greenwood based company. City staff have been using the app behind the scenes for several months and have successfully scheduled more than 700 pickups using the app, he said.

The app also weeds out hazardous waste or other items, such as TVs that the city does not pick up, instead referring the user to a paid service to remove those.

The Board of Public Works and Safety approved the contract with the company yesterday morning. It will be at no cost to the city or residents. More information will be released on how to sign up and use the service once it is implemented. The estimated start date is in early May.