Another scorching day set for today; Excessive heat warning continues

Another day of record-breaking heat is expected today with highs in the upper 90s.

Our area remains under an excessive heat warning today, with heat index values pushing to 103 in some locations in central and southern Indiana.

The National Weather Service says the excessive heat warning is in effect until 9 p.m. this evening. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors or taking part in outdoor activities.

It will be another hard day to catch your breath for some people. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued another Air Quality Action Day for parts of central Indiana including Bartholomew, Brown and Shelby counties in our area.

The agency says that the alert is in effect all day today. An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of high temperatures and light winds are producing conditions for high levels of ground ozone.

High ozone near the ground acts a lung irritant. It can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors today.