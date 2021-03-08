Another driver accused of being drunk in the drive-through

Another suspected drunk driver was arrested in a Columbus drive-through fast food restaurant lane, the fourth in the past few weeks.

Columbus police were called to the McDonald’s restaurant on North National Road at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning after witnesses saw a driver crash into another car in the drive-through. The driver, 30-year-old Ramon Hernandez Cruz tried to drive off as police arrived. After stopping his vehicle officers noticed several empty beer cans inside the truck.

He blew a .156 percent on a field sobriety test and was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent or greater.

In the past few weeks, alleged drunk drivers were arrested after falling asleep in the drive through lanes at that McDonalds, White Castle and the Jonathan Moore Pike Taco Bell.