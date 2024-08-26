Annual hospice concert set for Saturday at Nexus Park fieldhouse

The annual Labor Day weekend concert hosted by Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana is coming up on Saturday.

The concert is in its 38th year and will feature Jennie DeVoe, The Rock Show: The Ultimate Tribute to Journey and The Woomblies Rock Orchestra as headliners.

For the first time, the concert will be held indoors and for the first time there will be a cost to attend. The concert will be in the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park. Tickets for the show are $10.

The annual concert is the largest fundraiser for Our Hospice. The organization, based in Columbus, provides care for more than 300 patients in 22 counties throughout south-central Indiana.

You will need to bring your own seating and outside food and drink will not be allowed.

Dunlap General and Mechanical Contractors is the title sponsor this year and Columbus Regional Health is partner sponsor.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at ourhospice.org/concert.