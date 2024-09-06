Annual hospice concert generates $80k for patient care

The Labor Day weekend concert to benefit Our Hospice and Palliative Care raised more than $80,000 according to organizers. For the first time, the concert was held indoors at the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park and there was a charge for tickets.

The annual concert is the largest fundraiser for Our Hospice. The organization, based in Columbus, provides care for more than 300 patients in 22 counties throughout south-central Indiana. Steph Cain, president of the hospice said that the funds raised will directly support the organization’s “mission of providing compassionate care to patients and their families during their most difficult times.”

Last weekend’s headliner was the Woombiles Rock Orchestra.

Organizers thanked the support of sponsors Dunlap General and Mechanical Contractors and Columbus Regional Health.