Annual Columbus arts fundraiser set for next Saturday

Uncommon Cause, an annual fundraiser for the Columbus Area Arts Council, is coming up next weekend with a theme of Hats of to the Arts.

Organizers say that the event will honor long-time local arts advocates Ken and Cheryl Veith. There will be a live auction, silent art auction, awards to the best dressed awards, photo booth, appetizers and a cash bar. Music will be by Milligan.

It will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 24th at the Harrison Lake Country Club. Tickets are $150 each. You can buy tickets online at arts here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uncommon-cause-2024-hats-off-to-the-arts-tickets-940569126577