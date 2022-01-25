Animal shelter touts low-cost spay/neuter options

website maker Supporters of the city of Columbus animal shelter are urging you to get your pets spayed or neutered and to take advantage of a low-cost program the shelter offers to perform the service.

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services says that residents can sign up their pets for the shelter’s clinic transport service. Pets are picked up in Columbus in the morning and transported to low-cost clinics in the Indianapolis area. They are then returned to their owners in the evening. Prices range from $40-$45 for cats and $50 to $90 for dogs.

A rabies vaccination is required and can be administered at the clinic for for an additional cost. Vaccinations and microchipping are also available. The transport services runs several times a month.

Nicohl Birdwell Goodin, manager of the city shelter, says that spaying and neutering can extend your pet’s life and helps protect them from future health issues.

You can sign up for the services here. After you complete your application you will be contacted as soon as spaces are available.