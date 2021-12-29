Animal advocacy group accused of harassment, trespassing

Local activists campaigning for humane treatment of dogs were on the receiving end of complaints before the Bartholomew County Commissioners this week.

Lynda Ziegler brought the complaint to the commissioners, saying that her parents were being harassed by members of the Change 4 Bartholomew County animal advocacy group and the group is continuing to trespass on her parents’ rural property. The group has been taking photos, posting on social media and complaining about the treatment of an Australian shepherd dog on the property who lives in a kennel with an old shelter.

Ziegler, county commissioners and county animal control officer Mark Case said that there is nothing inhumane about the way the dog is being treated. Commissioners praised her parents for being good stewards of the animals on their farm and said the accusations against them have been investigated and are unfounded.

Ziegler urged the commissioners to take action against the animal advocacy group and said they have contacted law enforcement to keep the members off their property.

None of the members of the advocacy group were present at this week’s meeting.