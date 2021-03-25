Anderson woman facing drug charges after traffic stop
Bartholomew County deputies arrested an Anderson woman early yesterday morning on drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
According to deputies, they pulled over a vehicle near State and Jones streets at 12:06 a.m.Wednesday morning.
The deputy smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and a search recovered two corner-cut baggies containing a white crystal substance in the purse of the driver, 37-year-old Desi Buckler of Anderson.
She was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Evidence photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.