Anderson woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Bartholomew County deputies arrested an Anderson woman early yesterday morning on drug-related charges after a traffic stop.

According to deputies, they pulled over a vehicle near State and Jones streets at 12:06 a.m.Wednesday morning.

The deputy smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and a search recovered two corner-cut baggies containing a white crystal substance in the purse of the driver, 37-year-old Desi Buckler of Anderson.

She was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Evidence photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.