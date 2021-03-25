Local News Top Story 

Anderson woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Desi R. Buckler. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Bartholomew County deputies arrested an Anderson woman early yesterday morning on drug-related charges after a traffic stop.

According to deputies, they pulled over a vehicle near State and Jones streets at 12:06 a.m.Wednesday morning.

The deputy smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and a search recovered two corner-cut baggies containing a white crystal substance in the purse of the driver, 37-year-old Desi Buckler of Anderson.

She was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Evidence photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.