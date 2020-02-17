American Legion Post in Bedford offering help today

The Bedford American Legion Post is inviting any veterans from Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings and other area counties to stop by today for a special service session with American Legion staff to discuss veterans benefits, legislative efforts and community service.

American Legion Post 33 is at 515 X St.t in Bedford and the special session will be going from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

The American Legion, founded in 1919, is the world’s largest veteran service organization.