American Legion fish fry to benefit scholarship efforts

The American Legion in Columbus will be holding a fish fry today to raise money for legion scholarship programs.

The fish fry will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at the legion post at 2515 25th Street. It will be donation only and will support the awarding of eight scholarships for youth. You can have a meal drive-thru, carry-out or dine-in at the post.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the Legion, the Ladies Auxiliary, the American Legion Riders and the Sons of the American Legion.