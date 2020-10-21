Amber Alert issued for missing Huntington girl

A Statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a missing 5-year-old girl from Huntington.

Authorities announced the Amber Alert last night saying the girl, Neveah O’Neal, is believed to be extreme danger after being taken at about 8:15 last night in Huntington. The unknown suspects in her disappearance were last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck, and unknown plates.

The Huntington Police Department says Neveah ONeal, is a 5-year-old white girl, 4 feet 5 inches tall, and 50 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, and Paw Patrol pink tennis shoes. Neveah was last seen in Huntington, which is 105 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Neveah ONeal, you should contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or call 911.