Alzheimer’s walk Sunday to be limited to small groups

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be happening in Columbus on Sunday, but participants will be walking on their own, or in small groups.

A virtual opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimers. A small group of Alzheimers Association staff and volunteers will create a Promise Garden in a view only format from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena.

There are also elements being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app, including the ability to track their steps and distance, to follow a virtual Walk path, and to manage their Facebook fundraisers. Participants can also use the app to get information and resources to help individuals and families affected by the disease.

Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimers Association Greater Indiana Chapter, said that the pandemic may have changed how the walk operates, but not the reasons for it. Dollars raised during Walk go to provide care and support to families and advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.

You can get more information at alz.org/Indiana/walk

.