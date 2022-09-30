Alzheimer’s walk set for Sunday at fairgrounds

A walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness and research is returning to Bartholomew County this weekend.

The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer event Sunday at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds.

The Walk is the largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. In 2021, the Columbus walk raised more than $94,000.

According to the Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 11 million family caregivers. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.

Pre-Walk activities will begin at 12:30 p.m. The Promise Garden ceremony will be held at 1:45 p.m., and the Walk will follow.

Registration is free and you can register online at alz.org/Indiana/walk.