Alzheimer’s walk for Oct. 2nd at fairgrounds

A walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness and research is returning to Bartholomew County in a few weeks.

The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is announcing that this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer event will be Oct. 2nd at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds.

The Walk is the largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. In 2021, the Columbus walk raised more than $94,000.

In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.

The event will include a Promise Garden Ceremony, where participants honor those affected by the disease by wearing flowers with colors indicating whether you are currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, are a caregiver, have lost someone to the disease or support the goal of ending Alzheimer’s.

Pre-Walk activities will begin at 12:30 p.m. The Promise Garden ceremony will be held at 1:45 p.m., and the Walk will follow.

Registration is free and you can register online at alz.org/Indiana/walk.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Columbus is supported by Nationwide Presenting Sponsors Edward Jones and CVS, with additional support from Chapterwide Sponsor Trilogy Health Services.

Photo courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Indiana Chapter