Alumni group reschedules Columbus North Hall of Fame ceremonies

The Columbus North Bull Dog Alumni Association is rescheduling its Hall of Fame ceremony that was canceled during last week’s bad weather.

The 10th Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will now be held on Friday, November 1st to recognize John M. Burnett, of the Class of 1974 and Maureen Grady, of the Class of 1957.

There will also be a recognition of the 2023-24 Outstanding Teacher of the Year, Lisa Enneking and Emerging Teacher-of-the-Year, Maria Sanchez Cisneros

The ceremony will be prior to the football game on Friday November 1st. A reception will start at 5 p.m. and the ceremony at 5:45 p.m.