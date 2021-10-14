Alabama woman arrested on identity deception charge

An Alabama woman was arrested this week after she was found carrying drugs, other people’s mail and other people’s identification cards.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reports, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on southbound Interstate 65 near the Edinburgh exit at about 11:55 Tuesday night. Police dog Szabi alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search revealed narcotics and drug paraphernalia as well as the fake IDs, mail and license plates from other states. the driver initially gave authorities a fake name, but turned out to be 34-year-old Whitney Aalfs of Alabama, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

The U.S. Postal Service has been contacted and the investigation is ongoing.

Aalfs is facing new charges including dealing in and possessing methamphetamine, identity deception, false informing, maintaining a common nuisance and for possessing marijuana, paraphernalia, a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substance.