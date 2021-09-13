Aisin planning $55 million expansion in Jackson County

Aisin Drivetrain is planning to invest $55 million in Jackson County and create up to 141 new jobs over the next few years.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the expansion on Friday, saying Aisin is accelerating the electrification of vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

The company will be expanding with renovations and new equipment at its more than 353,000 square foot plant in Crothersville which has 422 employees. The company will be working on the Toyota Large Capacity Hybrid electric rear axle assembly and electric water pump.

The company is a subsidiary of Japan-based Aisin Corporation, which operates a number of other companies in Indiana, including Aisin USA Manufacturing in Seymour, Aisin Chemical Indiana in Crothersville, Aisin Logistics in Franklin and other facilities in Tell City, Terre Haute, and Rushville.

Since 2008, Aisin has invested nearly $96 million into its Indiana operations.