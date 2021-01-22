Agricultural scholarship applications available in Jackson County

Applications are now being accepted for the Dick Moren Agribusiness Scholarships through the Seymour Chamber of Commerce.

Two scholarships will be awarded to Jackson County High School seniors who plan to pursue a degree in an agriculture-related field starting this fall.

The chamber will host a breakfast for the scholarship winners, their families, FFA members, area farmers and chamber members this fall.

You can find scholarship application at the Seymour chamber’s website at seymourchamber.com. You can also email [email protected] or stop by the chamber offices at 105 S. Chestnut Street.