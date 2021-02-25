Agencies statewide taking part in impaired driving crackdown

Police agencies around Indiana are reminding Hoosiers not to hit the road if they have been drinking or are otherwise impaired during their celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day or the NCAA tournament.

Agencies will be cracking down on dangerous and impaired drivers in an effort that starts Friday and lasts through March 31st. You can expect to see officers conducting extra, highly visible patrols and they will be searching for those driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence.

The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute grant.

The agency issued a report showing that more drivers took part in dangerous behavior in 2020 and fewer drivers wore seatbelts. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, 2020 turned out to be the third highest year in traffic deaths over the past decade for Indiana, with 850 fatalities.

Area agencies announcing their participation in the crackdown include North Vernon and Bloomington police departments and Indiana State Police.