Agencies receiving grants for local mental health initiatives

Three area organizations are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in mental-health related grants.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction announced $54.8 million dollars in Community Catalyst Grants yesterday.

Locally, $700,000 is going to IU Health South Central Indiana to increase access to mental health and substance use treatment and recovery services. Those funds will go toward efforts in Brown, Lawrence, Monroe and Orange counties.

Centerstone Brown County is receiving $500,000 to enhance the quality of substance-use disorder prevention and enhance integration and accessibility of mental health and substance use treatment.

In Bartholomew County, there will be a five-bed recovery residence for women and up to two of their children. That is part of a $250,000 grant to Volunteers of

America Ohio & Indiana for Bartholomew and Hendricks counties. The plan includes includes staffing, materials and operating costs. Plainfield will be starting an 11-bed recovery residence out of the same grant.

Funding includes $22.3 million of local and grantee matching dollars as well as $32.5 million in federal funds.