Agencies arrest wanted man in rural Bartholomew County

Police from multiple agencies converged on rural Bartholomew County Thursday afternoon to arrest a wanted man.

According to Columbus police, officers from the city SWAT team along with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, the Indiana Department of Corrections and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department served a parole warrant for a weapons violation on 46-year-old Jimmy D. Jones.

Columbus police and Bartholomew County deputies in the city SWAT team deployed to a home in the 12800 block of West County Road 525S to serve the warrant and saw Jones outside of the home. He was taken into custody without incident and then turned over to the Indiana Department of Corrections. .

Jones was on parole for weapons charges and attempted murder for the 1993 shooting of an Indianapolis Police Department officer.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department