Afghan refugees vaccinated against measles, COVID-19, other diseases

Operation Allies Welcome announced yesterday that it has finished vaccinating more than 6,100 Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.

According to authorities, the vaccination campaign began Sept. 6 and wrapped up on Sept. 17th. Arriving Afghans are required to receive vaccinations for measles, COVID-19, and other diseases as a condition of their humanitarian parole. A medical provider can determine, on a case-by-case basis, that a vaccine is not medically appropriate.

The Department of Defense is temporarily providing medical screening, transportation, lodging and general support at eight installations for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other Afghan personnel.