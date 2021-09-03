Afghan refugees begin arriving at Camp Atterbury

Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Camp Atterbury, according to the Indiana National Guard.

The first aircraft began arriving in Indiana yesterday. The Department of Defense is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support for the Afghans’ safe relocation to the United States. About 2,500 Afghans can currently be temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury, one of eight sites across the United States to host the Afghan evacuees.

Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, the commander of Task Force Atterbury, praised the professionalism of the team receiving and aiding the Afghans. She said the multi-agency effort meant the base was ready to receive the refugees with open arms, ensuring dignity and respect to all.

Camp Atterbury has announced that all donations to the refugees and needs for volunteer help are being coordinated through Team Rubicon and the American Red Cross

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, you can go to teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement, or redcross.org. You can find a link to a list of needed items for the refugees here.

Email: [email protected]

Team Rubicon: 310-640-8787

Red Cross: 1-888-684-1441

Photos courtesy of by Sgt. Tackora Farrington.