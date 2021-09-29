Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury need winter clothing, baby formula

The Indiana National Guard says that the most critical need for Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury right now is baby formula and warm winter clothing.

Organizers are looking for donations of new clothing including jackets and coats, long pants, long-sleeve T-shirts, hats and closed-toe shoes. Diapers are also an ongoing need of those temporarily housed at the camp.

Last week an additional donation site opened across the road from Camp Atterbury at the Johnson County Parks and Recreation Amphitheater. Team Rubicon is receiving donations at the amphitheater from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. The amphitheater is at 7105 S. Kern St in Edinburgh.

This is in addition to private donation drives across the state and nine Indiana National Guard armories that are collecting items daily. The Guard is reporting that hundreds of Hoosiers are also volunteering on the base every day.