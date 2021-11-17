Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury in need of shoes

Volunteers at Camp Atterbury are asking for thousands of pairs of shoes for the Afghan refugees still living at the base.

Earlier this week, Team Rubicon said they need over four thousand pairs of shoes for kids and adults. The nearly five thousand Afghan refugees at the base rely mostly on donations, and need the shoes as winter moves in. Team Rubicon says new bras, fingernail clippers, bottle brushes, and new or gently used men’s and women’s pants are also needed. About two thousand refugees have resettled from the base.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.