Advocates plan launch of campaign to secure guns

A group of concerned residents and organizations are launching a new initiative to make sure adults lock up their firearms, keeping them out of the hands of kids.

The Be SMART for Kids campaign will launch at noon on December 8th in the Cal Brand meeting room at Columbus City Hall.

Supporters of the initiative include the city and county governments and law enforcement, Columbus Regional Health, schools and businesses.

Moms Demand Action is launching Be SMART To address unintentional shootings by children. The campaign stands for:

Secure: all guns in your home and vehicles

Model: responsible behavior around guns

Ask: about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes

Recognize: the role of guns in suicide

Tell: your peers to be SMART

The public education campaign seeks to reduce the number of shootings, suicides and homicides that come with an unsecured gun in homes with children and teens.

According to studies, 4.6 million children live in homes with at least one unsecured firearm. In an average year, more than 350 Americans are injured or killed in an unintentional shooting by a child who gained access to an unsecured gun.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department will also be on hand to give out free gun locks, while supplies last.

You do not need to register in advance, but registration will help with the event planning. You can register here.