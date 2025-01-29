Adult high school taking applications for students

A free, adult high school education program run by Goodwill Industries is accepting applications for classes in Bartholomew County.

The Excel Center in Bartholomew County is designed for busy adults who need flexibility and extra support to complete their education. According to the American Community Survey, more than 4,000 Bartholomew County residents over the age of 25 lack a high school diploma.

The Excel Center offers flexible scheduling, life coaching, job certifications, transportation assistance, child care and more to support adult students with dependents and responsibilities outside of the classroom.

To enroll or learn more you can go to excelcenter.org.