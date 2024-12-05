Activities downtown Saturday surround Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights parade returns to downtown Columbus on Saturday evening. But there is a full day of festivities planned downtown.

Activities start at noon at The Commons where you can get photos with Santa or check out local non-profit agencies. There will be a Santa’s workshop vendor market, Claus’ Kitchen featuring food trucks, from noon to 6. Centra Credit Union will be hosting Santa’s Parking Lot Party from 3 to 5 p.m. and there will be free kids yoga and mulled cider starting at 5 at Zen Wellness Studio.

Many downtown merchants will also be open extended hours.

The Festival of Lights parade itself starts at 6 p.m. on Brown Street before heading down Third Street to Washington Street. It will finish on Eighth Street north of the Cummins Corporate Office Building. This year there are nearly 100 parade entrants.

This is the second year for the relaunched Festival of Lights organized by Red Arch Community Events.

You can get more information at https://columbusfestivaloflights.com