Accident near Hope injures two on Labor Day

Two people were injured in a Labor Day crash near Hope.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on State Road 9 and County Road 450N at about 5:05 Monday afternoon.

Bartholomew County deputies say that a van driven by 69-year-old William Jett of Seymour was driving southbound when he had to brake heavily to avoid a crash with a vehicle that was turning westbound onto 450N. His van then spun into the northbound lanes where it was hit by a pickup driven by 45-year-old David Nickerson of Columbus.

Jett was taken to an Indianapolis trauma center by IU Health Lifeline helicopter and Nickerson was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by CRH paramedics.

The crash is being investigated by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department. Hope Volunteer firefighters remained on scene to clean up the site once the investigation was completed.

Sheriff Matt Myers reports the road was closed for about an hour.