9th Street Park, Lincoln-Central plan Halloween activities

9th Street Park Neighborhood Watch will be holding a “Spook The Park” event at the park at 9th and Wilson Streets from 2 to 6 on Saturday.

Activities will include a community cookout, giveaways of groceries and household items, a St. Franciscan Alliance Vaccine clinic and martial arts demonstration. Candy and food coupons will be given away by area restaurants.

Adults and children are encouraged to come in costume.

Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center will be having trick-or-treating at their Sycamore Street location from 5:30 to 8 on Sunday.

Several local communities are announcing their trick-or-treating hours for Halloween:

In Columbus, trick or treat hours will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Hope will have trick-or-treating on Saturday from 5 to 8.

In Seymour, trick or treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Edinburgh trick or treating will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and Prince’s Lake will be from 5 to 8 p.m. that night. The rest of Johnson County and its cities and towns will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

North Vernon’s Sweet Street at Stellar Plaza and Madison Ave and city trick-or-treating will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31st.

If you want to share treats with trick-or-treaters you should leave your outside lights on.