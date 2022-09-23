54th annual Hope Heritage Days kicks off Friday afternoon
The 54th annual Hope Heritage Days kick off today in the northeastern Bartholomew County town.
Booths open on and around the Town Square starting at 5 tonight and going through 10 p.m.
Entertainment starts with the Keith Swinney Band playing at the bandstand from 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight, with the Gospel Sing at the Hauser High School Gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Tonight’s headliner will be Scott Haggard, son of country music legend Merle Haggard, at the bandstand from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Booths are open from 8 to 10 on Saturday and from 9 until 5 on Sunday. The annual parade will start at 2:30 on Sunday.
Town officials say that the entire town square will be closed starting at 5 today and lasting until Sunday afternoon. The road behind the schools will be closing Saturday morning for a cross-country run. You can also expect to see West Jackson Street closed from Vine Drive to 670N starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until about midnight.
You can find a complete schedule of events at hopeheritagedays.org