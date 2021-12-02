30th annual Festival of Lights parade set for Saturday

The 30th annual downtown Festival of Lights parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday evening in downtown Columbus.

This year’s parade will be limited to 75 entries and will abide by current COVID-19 restrictions from the Bartholomew County Health Department, state and CDC.

Everyone along the parade route is encouraged to follow CDC guidelines

Spectators are encouraged to wear a mask as it will be difficult to socially distance in the crowded outdoor setting. Organizers say you should protect yourself when in close contact with others who may not be fully vaccinated.

