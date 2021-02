6:30 a.m. update

Bartholomew County Sheriffs deputies are on the scene of a serious vehicle crash on State Road 46/25th Street at County Road 500E.

Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center says the road is closed in the 8300 block of 25th Street and is expected to be closed for an extended period. You should avoid the area if you can.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.