250 volunteers turn out to help community agencies

About 250 volunteers took part in Friday’s Day of Service for the United Way of Bartholomew County, putting in about 1,000 hours of labor at 10 sites, according to the agency.

United Way says employees from eight companies helped with projects including sorting donations at Sans Souci, painting at Turning Point, landscaping at Thrive Alliance, organizing and sorting at Love Chapel and helping residents in need with home repairs. Faurecia Foundation made it possible to build an accessibility ramp at a client’s home.

The annual Day of Service helps connect volunteers to projects that community agencies don’t have the time or resources to do during the year, according to Alicia Monroe, director of the Volunteer Action Center.

You can find out more about volunteering opportunities and sign up at uwbarthco.galaxydigital.com.