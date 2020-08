A Columbus man is facing a strangulation charge after an incident last night at a hotel.

Columbus Police were called to a hotel room in the 100 block of Carrie Lane at about 8:45 p.m. Monday night on a report of a disturbance. According to police reports a victim had bruising on her neck and said that 35-year-old Robert S. Grissom strangled her during an argument.

Grissom was located nearby and arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation and domestic battery.