21st Century Scholarship deadline nears

The deadline is approaching for families of junior high students to apply for Indiana’s 21st Century Scholarship program.

The scholarship provides eligible students up to four years of undergraduate tuition at public colleges or universities in Indiana. Families must meet certain income eligibility guidelines. Students must also earn an overall high school grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and graduate with at least a Core 40 diploma.

Those heading into seventh and eighth grade can apply now but students are no longer eligible once they enter high school.

State Rep. Jim Lucas reminds his constituents that the deadline to apply is June 30th. You can find more information on applying here.