20-year-old woman killed in Bartholomew County crash

A Madison woman is dead after a crash yesterday morning in Bartholomew County.

20-year-old Katelyn B. Tullis was pronounced dead from traumatic neck and chest injuries at the scene by Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting. The accident happened at about 8:45 a.m. in the morning at the intersection of South County Road 525E and East County Road 100S.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Tullis was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by 19-year-old Ayden Pittman of North Vernon who was headed north on County Road 525E, when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled in front of a westbound SUV.

Pittman suffered serious injuries to his back and abdomen and was flown by Lifeline helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Two occupants in the SUV, 52-year-old Heather Baker and 23-year-old Sydney Dietrich, both of Columbus, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Bartholomew County Accident Reconstruction Team. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked at the scene to clean up the wreckage and reconstruct the accident.

Also assisting at the scene were Clay Township, Columbus Township and Columbus fire departments and the Indiana State Police.