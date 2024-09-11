19th annual Johnson County sheriff’s ride Saturday

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department will be holding its 19th annual charity ride on Saturday.

Proceeds from the ride go to benefit a variety of community organizations in the community including the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson County, Assist Indiana, Girls Inc., United Way , Senior Services, ,Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, and the Johnson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge’s Shop with a Cop programs. This year, the ride will also be to benefit “Proctor Park” with efforts to fund a new monument to first responders. This project is in memory of Trooper Aaron Smith and Deputy Tim Guyer.

The ride will take off from Grace Assembly of God Church in Whiteland. Registration begins at 8 and kickstands up will be at 10 a.m. The cost is $40 for a single bike and $20 for each additional rider. There will also be raffle prizes.

You can find a link to more information here: https://johnsoncountysheriff.com/CHARITYRIDE/