A Columbus teen died Saturday night while swimming at Tipton Lakes.

17-year-old Tyrell D. Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene by Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting. Indiana conservation officers say that Bowers was swimming and never resurfaced.

Rescue workers were called to the scene at about 10 p.m. Saturday and recovered his body in about 12 feet of water near a swimming platform.

An autopsy was scheduled for last night.