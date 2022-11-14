15-year-old Columbus North student found dead at home

Bartholomew County authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found dead in her Taylorsville home early this morning.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s office has identified the teen as Amy Rodriguez, a student at Columbus North High School.

According to reports from the sheriff’s department, rescue workers were called to the 2100 block of Tyler Drive about an unconscious and unresponsive girl at 5:26 this morning. Deputies and firefighters from German Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and found the girl had died.

Det. Dane Duke with the sheriff’s department said that all the involved parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and the coroner’s office is working with Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death.