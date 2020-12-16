13 citations issued during Bartholomew County Click It or Ticket campaign

Bartholomew County deputies and Columbus police issued 13 citations for seat belt violations during the recently completed Click It or Ticket campaign. The 20-day long enforcement blitz began in early November.

Officers also made several drug related arrests, one DUI arrest and several arrests related to drivers license issues including for suspended licenses, being a habitual traffic violator and driving without ever receiving a license.

Sheriff Matt Myers said the annual campaign is about reminding drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts for every trip, every time.

Indianas seat belt usage rate of 94.6 percent continues to be above the national average, but more than half of the people who were killed in motor vehicle crashes last year were not buckled up.

The annual Click It or Ticket enforcement effort is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. More than 200 Indiana law enforcement agencies took part.

Indiana has a primary seat belt law, which allows police to stop and cite drivers and passengers for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16.