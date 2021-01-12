100 mph police chase ends in arrest of habitual traffic violator

A police chase that started in North Vernon led to the arrest of a habitual traffic violator over the weekend.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on U.S. 50 near Fourth Street at about 7:50 Saturday evening. But instead of stopping, the driver took off, leading police on a chase on U.S. 50 at speeds close to 100 mph.

After about seven miles, the driver finally stopped on Main Street in Butlerville. The driver, 48-year-old Terry Trowbridge of Norman is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator. He was also issued citations for various traffic infractions during the chase.