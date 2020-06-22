Phelps to lead legislative committee for statewide group

Bartholomew County Clerk Jay Phelps will be leading the Association of Indiana Counties’ legislative committee.

Among other roles providing information, communication and training to local county governments, the association is the only entity that represents the legislative needs of Indiana counties before the Indiana General Assembly.

Previously, Phelps has been legislative chair of the Indiana Clerk’s Association. He said that role has prepared him for the more in-depth role with the counties association. Phelps serves as vice president of the Indiana Clerk’s Association, on the governor’s cybersecurity committee, and on the governor’s oversight committee on public records.